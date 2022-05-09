Entertainment

Celebrate Vijay Deverakonda's birthday by watching his 5 best movies

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati May 09, 2022

There are the 5 must-watch movies of Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda is a fairly new actor having found fame only in 2017 with the stupendous success of Arjun Reddy. Now, he is one of the most bankable stars in Telugu film industry. And this is despite him being one of the few "outsiders" in Tollywood. As he turns 33 today, let us celebrate his big day by watching five of his acclaimed films.

#1 'Pelli Choopulu'

Directed by Tharun Bhascker, Pelli Choopulu is Deverakonda's Telugu debut as a lead character. The romantic entertainer, loaded with humorous elements, has been touted as 25 Greatest Telugu Films Of The Decade by a portal. Further, this highly acclaimed film had won two National Film Awards and for his performance as aspiring chef Prashanth, Deverakonda got a nomination at the IIFA Utsavam.

#2 'Mahanati'

National Award-winning film Mahanati needs no introduction. The biopic was based on the life of veteran actor Savitri. While the lead roles of the film were played by Keerthy Suresh and Dulquer Salmaan, Deverakonda played opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu as her lover and a photo journalist in the film. His chemistry with Ruth Prabhu was one of the most-talked about aspects of the film.

#3 'Dear Comrade'

Dear Comrade is by far the best Telugu outing of Deverakonda. Directed by Bharat Kamma, the film featured Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady. It is about two people who fall in love with one another despite having contrasting personalities and how they beat all odds to be together. The film was also lauded for having an important message on sexual harassment.

#4 'NOTA'

Deverakonda made his debut in Tamil cinema with the 2018 film NOTA. The political thriller also starred Mehreen Pirzada ad the leading lady, while Nassar, Karunakaran, Sathyaraj, and Yashika Aannand played supporting roles. Though the Anand Shankar directorial was a box office dud, Deverakonda's performance in the film was appreciated. Further, this film helped him build a solid fan-base in Tamil Nadu.

#5 'Geetha Govindam'

Geetha Govindam rounds up the compilation. In fact, no list about Deverakonda's noted films can miss out on this light hearted romantic film. Though critics were not appreciative of the movie's "tried and tested formula," they praised the performances of the lead actors, direction, and production values. Mandanna and Deverakonda's sizzling chemistry sparked off dating rumors with neither confirming or denying the same.