'F3' trailer: Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej return for fun ride

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati May 09, 2022, 02:31 pm 2 min read

The trailer for F3: Fun and Frustration or simply F3 is here! Starring Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej, Tamannaah, and Mehreen Pirzada, the film is set to hit the big screens on May 27. Going by the trailer, F3 looks like a fun ride. In all probability, it will showcase how a middle-class family attempts to acquire huge wealth. Anil Ravipudi is at the helm.

Context Why does this story matter?

This film is important for both Daggubati and Tej.

That's because F3 marks Daggubati's return to the big screens after Venky Mama (2019). His last two releases, Narappa and Drushyam 2, were both remakes and OTT releases.

On the other hand, Tej's previous film Ghani turned out to be a box office dud.

But the trailer of F3 looks promising, so let us see.

Trailer What does the trailer show?

The 2:35-minute-long trailer introduces Venky (Daggubati) and Varun Yadav (Tej), who are looking out for ways to make big money in short time. Yadav has a stutter, while Venky has night blindness. It also looks like that he is hiding his condition from the world. Other characters, including Harika (Tamannaah) and Honey (Pirzada), are shown as women who also have lust for money.

Observation Quirky dialogues splashed throughout trailer

The dialogues are mostly hilarious and witty. There are some situational comedic scenes that induce laughter but we hope Tej's stuttering doesn't land the actor in trouble. Host of other supporting actors like Vennela Kishore and Sonal Chauhan make the trailer a complete package. Barring objectifying women, F3 surely looks like a jolly ride and may overturn Tej's bad streak at the box office.

Details Know more about the film

Produced by Shirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations, F3 is the sequel to F2 (2019). Noted artist Devi Sri Prasad has composed the musical score for the upcoming movie. The Telugu film will have actor Pooja Hegde for a special song though we did not get glimpses of that in the trailer. For this number, makers had reportedly erected a set at the Annapurna Studios.