'Khuda Haafiz 2': Vidyut Jammwal-fronted film gets June release date

Written by Yvonne Jacob Apr 21, 2022, 02:34 pm 2 min read

'Khuda Haafiz 2' marks Vidyut Jammwal's return to theaters after 2019 (Photo credit: Twitter/@VidyutJammwal)

Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 - Agni Pariksha finally gets a release date. Led by action star Vidyut Jammwal, the film is slated to hit the box office on June 17, 2022, two months before the first film, Khuda Haafiz, had hit Disney+ Hotstar in 2020. Directed by Faruk Kabir (Allah Ke Banday), the action thriller will also feature actor Shivaleeka Oberoi as Nargis Chaudhary.

Context Why does this story matter?

Jammwal had announced Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II - Agni Pariksha in June last year. And after a month, he started filming for it.

The film's shooting schedules were planned in Mumbai, Lucknow, and the final one in Egypt.

The team wrapped it up in December last year.

Also, Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II - Agni Pariksha marks Jammwal's return to theaters after Commando 3 (2019).

Observation How was the announcement done?

Along with informing about the date, Jammwal also shared a new poster featuring himself from the upcoming movie. In it, we see him in a prisoner's uniform. His hair is messy hair and face bears a serious look. "Witness the #AgniPariksha of Sameer & Nargis in #KhudaHaafizChapterllAgniPariksha. Releasing in theatres on June 17, 2022," he captioned the photo, tagging all the relevant people.

Quote What did makers, Jammwal say of part two?

According to the makers, the sequel will depict an "intense love story" between Jammwal and Oberoi, and will take the "drama and action to new heights." Jammwal said, "The sequel is always special as it is a happy validation of what you've done in the past. This story resonates with me because every movie has made me wonder what happens after a happy ending."

Projects Know more of the film, what's next for Jammwal

Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II - Agni Pariksha has been produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak under Panorama Studios. ZEE Studios, Panorama, and Cinergy are its presenters. Since ZEE is involved, expect the Bollywood thriller to hit ZEE5 after its theatrical run. Apart from this movie, Jammwal also has Sher Singh Raana (his first biopic) and espionage thriller IB 71 in his pipeline.