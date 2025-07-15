Jeffrey Epstein spied on FBI agents investigating him: Report

Disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein reportedly hired private investigators to surveil and intimidate Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents probing his case. The allegations, detailed by Rolling Stone, claim Epstein's team employed tactics such as tailing agents, rummaging through their garbage, and hiring private detectives under false pretenses. An anonymous FBI source described this operation as an attempt to "investigate the investigators."

Past patterns Similar tactics used in 2000s to derail another investigation These tactics are similar to those Epstein used in the mid-2000s to derail a Palm Beach police investigation into sexual abuse. A Miami Herald investigation had earlier revealed that Epstein's private investigators harassed victims and tailed local police, including Chief Michael Reiter. Reiter, who first referred the case to federal agents, said he wasn't surprised by these tactics against FBI agents. "This kind of stuff goes on more than people realise, picking through trash, constant surveillance," he said.

Political fallout 'Client list' revelations, Trump and Bondi confrontations The revelations exacerbate the mounting firestorm surrounding President Donald Trump's second administration over its treatment of Epstein-related documents. The Department of Justice has been accused of withholding information on Epstein's alleged "client list," which Trump had promised to declassify during his 2024 campaign. Per reports, a recent closed-door meeting between Attorney General Pam Bondi, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, FBI Director Kash Patel ended in a confrontation with Deputy FBI director Dan Bongino storming out and considering resignation.