Trump announces tariffs of up to 40% on 14 countries  

United States President Donald Trump has announced a 25% import tax on goods from Japan and South Korea. The new tariffs will take effect from August 1 and will also apply to 12 other countries. The announcement was made through letters posted on Truth Social, addressed to the leaders of the affected nations. Trump, however, was not definitive when asked if the August 1 deadline was "firm."

Trump 'Not 100% firm' "I would say firm, but not 100% firm. If they call up and they say would like to do something a different way, we're going to be open to that," he told reporters. The first receivers of Trump's letters were Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and South Korean President Lee Jae-myung. Both countries announced on Tuesday that they intend to continue talks with the US, with Japan stating that it is working on a trade agreement.

Retaliation warning Trump warns countries against retaliating with their own import taxes In his letters, Trump warned the countries against retaliating with their own import taxes. He wrote, "If for any reason you decide to raise your Tariffs, then, whatever the number you choose to raise them by, will be added onto the 25% that we charge." This move is part of Trump's strategy to bring back domestic manufacturing and fund recent tax cuts.

Tariff details New tariffs on autos, steel and aluminum imports The new tariff rates will also apply to imports from Myanmar and Laos (40%), Cambodia and Thailand (36%), Serbia and Bangladesh (35%), Indonesia (32%), South Africa and Bosnia & Herzegovina (30%) and Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Tunisia (25%). Autos will be taxed separately at a standard 25% worldwide, while steel and aluminum imports will be taxed at 50%.

Trade strategy 'Tariff plans for each and every country...' White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt described the tariffs as "tailor-made trade plans for each and every country on this planet." The letters are not final agreements but Trump's unilateral decision on rates after closed-door talks with foreign delegations. Trump has declared an economic emergency to impose these taxes, citing past trade deficits despite many US consumers appreciating goods from Japan and South Korea.