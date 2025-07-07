Video game on 'gold diggers' sparks sexism debate in China 

A new video game, Revenge on Gold Diggers, has sparked a heated debate over sexism in China . The game, released in June, features male protagonists who are lured into relationships by women seeking their money. Critics say it reinforces harmful gender stereotypes, while supporters argue it raises awareness about love scams. The controversy was so intense that the game's title was changed to Emotional Anti-Fraud Simulator the next day after its launch.

Director's defense Director banned from Chinese social media Even the game's lead director, Hong Kong filmmaker Mark Hu, has been banned from several Chinese social media platforms over the controversy. Hu, however, maintains that they never intended to target women with the game. He claims their goal was to spark an "open dialogue about emotional boundaries and the gray zones in modern dating."

Misogyny claims Critics say game reinforces misogynistic stereotypes However, critics like Xu Yikun argue that the term "gold digger" is inherently misogynistic. The artist who tried the game says it's a label often used on women for various reasons. "If you have a rich boyfriend...if you try to make yourself look pretty, you are called a gold digger," she says. But some players feel the criticism is exaggerated, arguing that both genders can be gold diggers. However, in the game, all the "gold diggers" are depicted as women.

Portrayal criticism Game's sales continue to soar despite controversy The game's portrayal of women as schemers seeking money and gifts from men has even divided local media. While some criticized it for labeling an entire gender as fraudsters, others praised its creativity. Beijing Youth Daily highlighted the financial impact of love scams in 2023 and called for action against emotional fraud. Despite the controversy, sales of Revenge on Gold Diggers continue to soar, making it one of China's top PC titles.