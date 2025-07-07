Starovoit reportedly died by suicide on Monday

Russian minister dies by suicide hours after Putin fired him

By Chanshimla Varah 08:35 pm Jul 07, 202508:35 pm

What's the story

Roman Starovoit, the former Russian transport minister, reportedly died by suicide on Monday. He was found dead with a gunshot wound in his car. His death came just hours after he was dismissed from his post by President Vladimir Putin. On Monday morning, the Kremlin published a decree announcing his dismissal on its official website and appointing Andrey Nikitin as the acting minister. Before his appointment as transport minister in May 2024, Starovoit was the governor of Kursk.