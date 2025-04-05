What's the story

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio has issued a stern warning to Russia, urging it to demonstrate its commitment to the ongoing peace talks with Ukraine.

Rubio expressed dissatisfaction with the state of negotiations after meeting NATO ministers in Brussels.

"We will know soon enough, in a matter of weeks, not months, whether Russia is serious about peace or not."

His comments reflect growing concerns that Russian President Vladimir Putin is using these discussions for military advantage.