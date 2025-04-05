US warns Russia to act on Ukraine peace talks
What's the story
United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio has issued a stern warning to Russia, urging it to demonstrate its commitment to the ongoing peace talks with Ukraine.
Rubio expressed dissatisfaction with the state of negotiations after meeting NATO ministers in Brussels.
"We will know soon enough, in a matter of weeks, not months, whether Russia is serious about peace or not."
His comments reflect growing concerns that Russian President Vladimir Putin is using these discussions for military advantage.
Sanctions threat
US losing patience, Rubio hints at more sanctions
Rubio said the US is losing patience with "talks about talks" and hinted at more sanctions on Russia.
This comes amid contrasting demands from both sides in the peace talks.
Russia wants recognition of its annexation of Crimea, cession of four regions it allegedly annexed, and guarantees that Ukraine won't join NATO.
On the other hand, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants complete Russian withdrawal and security guarantees from the West.
Military spending
Rubio urges NATO members to increase military spending
Rubio has called on NATO members to up their military spending to 5% of their GDP, more than even the US's own defense spending.
He later said NATO members should be "on a path of getting up to 5% at some point."
The push for increased military spending comes as part of a larger strategy to bolster NATO's presence in the region amid constant Russia tensions.
Greenland issue
Greenland controversy adds complexity to negotiations
The controversy over Greenland has also been notable in recent discussions.
Trump suggested it be part of the US; Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen publicly rejected the proposal.
Rubio, on the other hand, pointed out that some Greenlanders want independence from Denmark.
"We didn't give them that idea. They've been talking about that for a long time."
Peacekeeping efforts
European leaders push for Ukraine's protection amid negotiations
European leaders have been pushing for Ukraine's protection during the peace talks.
French and British military leaders traveled to Kyiv to talk about possible troop deployments that would ensure compliance with any ceasefire agreement.
However, Russia has categorically stated it will not accept NATO troops in Ukraine, making these peacekeeping attempts even more complicated.