Putin, Xi hold video call after Trump's inauguration
What's the story
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke on a video call on Tuesday, hours after Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States.
During the meeting, which was a symbolic display of unity, the two leaders highlighted their countries' strong ties, with Putin stressing that Russia-China relations are built on "shared interests, equality, and mutual benefit."
Putin also called Xi his "dear friend."
Diplomatic dialogue
Putin, Xi discuss potential talks with Trump
Neither leader referred to Trump directly during their televised conversation. However, the timing indicates they could be working together to engage with the new US administration.
Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov said Putin and Xi discussed possible talks with Trump and prospects for a peace deal in Ukraine.
Ushakov added that Moscow is "ready for serious dialogue" with the Trump administration regarding Ukraine.
Strategic alliance
Russia-China partnership amid Western tensions
The call underscored Moscow's increasing reliance on Beijing as a trade partner and diplomatic ally amid rising tensions with the West after Russia invaded Ukraine nearly three years ago.
In turn, China has taken advantage of Russia's isolation to gain preferential access to its resources and markets.
The two countries announced a "no-limits" partnership in February 2022, just weeks before Russia's military operation in Ukraine.
Policy outlook
Trump's stance on Ukraine conflict and China
Trump has said he intends to meet Putin soon, but criticized him for not negotiating a ceasefire with Ukraine.
He claimed that one million Russian soldiers had died in the conflict, severely impacting Russia's economy.
Meanwhile, Trump said on Tuesday that his government was considering a 10% punitive duty on Chinese goods because fentanyl is being transported from China to the US via Mexico and Canada.
Tariffs
Trump hints at 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico
He hinted at 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico over illegal immigration and drug trafficking issues.
White House trade adviser Peter Navarro clarified the proposed tariffs are aimed at curbing fentanyl overdoses in the US.
"The reason why he's considering 25, 25 and 10 (percent), or whatever it's going to be, on Canada, Mexico and China, is because 300 Americans die every day" from fentanyl overdoses," Navarro explained.