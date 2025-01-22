The amendments could allow marriages of girls as young as nine under the Jaafari school of Islamic law, which is followed by many Shia religious authorities.

The move is backed by conservative Shia lawmakers who want to bring laws in line with Islamic principles and curb Western influence.

Apart from this, the parliament also passed a general amnesty law for Sunni detainees and possibly those involved in corruption.

A land restitution law was also passed to address Kurdish territorial claims.