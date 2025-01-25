Putin suggests Ukraine crisis could've been avoided under Trump
What's the story
Russian President Vladimir Putin has indicated that the ongoing Ukraine conflict could have been avoided had Donald Trump been the US president at the time.
He also agreed with Trump's assertion that his 2020 US presidential election victory was "stolen."
Putin called Trump both "smart" and "pragmatic," and said he would be willing to meet him to discuss matters like the Ukraine war and energy prices.
Presidential response
Trump urges Putin to end 'ridiculous' Ukraine war
In light of Putin's comments, US President Trump has called on the Russian leader to "make a deal" with Ukraine and end the conflict.
He called the war "ridiculous" and pointed out its severity by likening it to battlefields not seen since World War II.
Trump also highlighted the high number of soldier casualties, stressing the urgent need for a resolution.
Diplomatic efforts
Trump threatens sanctions, offers to mediate peace talks
Meanwhile, Trump has warned Russia of severe tariffs and sanctions on its goods if it doesn't reach a ceasefire soon.
He had previously expressed a strong desire to mediate peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, indicating that both parties are open to negotiations.
However, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office insisted that any peace talks involving Trump and Putin must include European representatives.
Conflict escalation
Ongoing tensions and criticisms amid Ukraine crisis
The situation continues to be tense, with Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reporting Ukrainian drone attacks near the Russian capital.
Despite Trump's campaign claims of being able to end the war swiftly, no resolution has been reached since he took office.
The Russian Foreign Ministry has criticized Western arms supplies to Ukraine and questioned the Kyiv regime's legitimacy, contrasting with Putin's openness to negotiations.