What's the story

Saudi Arabia is increasing its poultry production as part of a larger plan to diversify its economy away from oil.

The kingdom has almost doubled its chicken production in the last decade, fueled by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's push for food self-sufficiency, according to Bloomberg.

The initiative comes under the Vision 2030 strategy, which aims to reduce dependence on oil by developing industries such as tourism, automobiles, and semiconductors.