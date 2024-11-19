Russian President Putin to visit India soon, says Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit India soon, Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov announced. The dates of the visit are yet to be finalized but it is expected to take place early next year. The visit is part of a structured agreement for reciprocal annual visits between the leaders of Russia and India. President Putin will meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.
Putin's visit follows recent India-Russia diplomatic engagements
The announcement of Putin's visit comes on the heels of recent diplomatic engagements between the two nations. PM Modi and President Putin last met during the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, where PM Modi invited Putin. During their talks, PM Modi reiterated India's position on peaceful conflict resolution, especially in the context of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
India-Russia maintain 'special and privileged strategic partnership'
India and Russia share a "special and privileged strategic partnership," with an emphasis on cooperation in trade, energy, and other sectors. Recent meetings between Indian officials and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov have sought to strengthen these ties. Despite international tensions over Ukraine, India has continued its economic engagements with Russia, including oil purchases.
Kremlin optimistic about Putin's visit amid ICC warrant
Putin's visit comes at a time when the ICC has issued an arrest warrant against him for alleged war crimes in Ukraine. However, since India is not a signatory to the Rome Statute, it is not required to detain people under ICC warrants. The Kremlin was hopeful the visit would further strengthen bilateral ties. Peskov commented on Russia's positive role in India-China dialogue but said such efforts are bilateral without external interference.