Summarize Simplifying... In short Russian President Putin is set to visit India, a move that comes amidst recent diplomatic interactions between the two nations.

Despite international tensions over Ukraine, India continues to strengthen its "special and privileged strategic partnership" with Russia, focusing on trade and energy cooperation.

The visit, which is viewed optimistically by the Kremlin, occurs even as the ICC has issued an arrest warrant against Putin for alleged war crimes in Ukraine.

Putin-Modi to meet in New Delhi

Russian President Putin to visit India soon, says Kremlin

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:09 pm Nov 19, 202405:09 pm

What's the story Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit India soon, Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov announced. The dates of the visit are yet to be finalized but it is expected to take place early next year. The visit is part of a structured agreement for reciprocal annual visits between the leaders of Russia and India. President Putin will meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

Diplomatic continuity

Putin's visit follows recent India-Russia diplomatic engagements

The announcement of Putin's visit comes on the heels of recent diplomatic engagements between the two nations. PM Modi and President Putin last met during the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, where PM Modi invited Putin. During their talks, PM Modi reiterated India's position on peaceful conflict resolution, especially in the context of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Strategic partnership

India-Russia maintain 'special and privileged strategic partnership'

India and Russia share a "special and privileged strategic partnership," with an emphasis on cooperation in trade, energy, and other sectors. Recent meetings between Indian officials and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov have sought to strengthen these ties. Despite international tensions over Ukraine, India has continued its economic engagements with Russia, including oil purchases.

Visit optimism

Kremlin optimistic about Putin's visit amid ICC warrant

Putin's visit comes at a time when the ICC has issued an arrest warrant against him for alleged war crimes in Ukraine. However, since India is not a signatory to the Rome Statute, it is not required to detain people under ICC warrants. The Kremlin was hopeful the visit would further strengthen bilateral ties. Peskov commented on Russia's positive role in India-China dialogue but said such efforts are bilateral without external interference.