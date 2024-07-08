In brief Simplifying... In brief Prime Minister Modi is set to meet President Putin in Russia to discuss a range of bilateral relations, including the ongoing Ukraine conflict and potential collaboration in space and nuclear energy sectors.

A key focus will be India's request for Russia's assistance in its Gaganyaan space mission and the operation of Kudankulam Reactors.

Post Russia, Modi will visit Austria, marking the first Indian leader's visit in over four decades. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Modi's two-day trip to Russia begins today

PM heads to Russia: Ukraine on agenda for Modi-Putin talks

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:10 am Jul 08, 202411:10 am

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his two-day visit to Moscow on Monday, his first trip to Russia since the country's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The visit is at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin for the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit. Notably, the PM's last visit to Russia was in 2019, when he participated in an economic conclave in Vladivostok.

Itinerary

PM Modi, President Putin to discuss regional, global issues: Statement

As per an official statement, PM Modi and President Putin will discuss a wide range of bilateral relations and "exchange views on contemporary regional and global issues of mutual interest during their meeting." PM Modi's itinerary includes a private meeting with Putin and a lunch hosted by the Russian President for the PM and his delegation. PM Modi will also be physically conferred the Order of St Andrew the Apostle the First—the highest state decoration from the Russian Federation.

Bilateral meeting

Ukraine conflict to be key point of discussion

According to reports, the focal point of the leaders' discussions will be the ongoing Ukraine conflict. PM Modi aims to urge President Putin to halt the recruitment of Indians for involvement in the war. Additionally, the PM seeks to bolster collaboration with Russia in space and nuclear energy sectors. India plans to operationalize Kudankulam Reactors III and IV with Russian assistance within the next two years and initiate preparations for Reactors V and VI for the 6000 MW plant.

Space mission

India seeks Russia's assistance for Gaganyaan mission

Separately, India is also seeking Russian assistance for its Gaganyaan space mission, aimed at sending Indian astronauts into space and back, and for future projects like establishing a space station and lunar landings. After Moscow, PM Modi will travel to Vienna for a private meeting with the Austrian Chancellor on Tuesday, marking the first visit by an Indian leader to Austria in over four decades. The last Indian prime minister to visit Austria was Indira Gandhi in 1983.

Statement

'Great opportunity...': Jaishankar on PM's Russia visit

Meanwhile, external affairs minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said the PM's visit to Russia is a great opportunity for Modi to hold "direct talks on a host of issues" with Putin. "There are issues...like trade imbalance [which needs resolution]...it will be great opportunity for PM Modi and President Putin to sit down and directly talk to each other...as per their directions, we will see how to take the relationship forward," he said.