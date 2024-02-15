'Superpower' premiered at Berlin Film Festival 2023

'Superpower': Sean Penn's documentary on Zelenskyy sold to HBO-History Channel

By Aikantik Bag 03:40 pm Feb 15, 202403:40 pm

What's the story Superpower, a documentary by Sean Penn and Aaron Kaufman, has secured new sales deals, bringing the film to a wider audience. As per Variety, the documentary, financed by Fifth Season and Vice Studios, will be broadcast on networks such as Stan, Nine Network, Movistar Plus, HBO, PCCW for Now TV, DPG Media, A+E Networks/History Channel, and Kyivstar TV. Prentiss Fraser, President of Television Distribution at Fifth Season, called it a "privilege" to work on the "profoundly moving and impactful project."

Plotline of the documentary

Initially focused on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's rise from TV comic to president, Superpower shifted gears when Russia invaded Kiev on February 24, 2022. The documentary now offers "unprecedented access" to the frontlines of the conflict in Ukraine. Penn and Kaufman made seven trips to Ukraine over two years, conducting intimate interviews with Zelenskyy.

Production

Crew of the mammoth project

Superpower was produced by Vice Studios and Projected Picture Works, with producers Penn, Billy Smith, Sergei Bespalov, Danny Gabai, and Lauren Terp. Executive producers include Kate Ward, Katie Peck, Andrew Freston, Bruce Dixon, Hozefa Lokhandwala, Subrata De, Susan Zirinsky, Terence Wrong, Anthony Gudas, Chad A. Verdi, and Sasha Cherniavsky.