'Superpower': Sean Penn's documentary on Zelenskyy sold to HBO-History Channel
Superpower, a documentary by Sean Penn and Aaron Kaufman, has secured new sales deals, bringing the film to a wider audience. As per Variety, the documentary, financed by Fifth Season and Vice Studios, will be broadcast on networks such as Stan, Nine Network, Movistar Plus, HBO, PCCW for Now TV, DPG Media, A+E Networks/History Channel, and Kyivstar TV. Prentiss Fraser, President of Television Distribution at Fifth Season, called it a "privilege" to work on the "profoundly moving and impactful project."
Plotline of the documentary
Initially focused on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's rise from TV comic to president, Superpower shifted gears when Russia invaded Kiev on February 24, 2022. The documentary now offers "unprecedented access" to the frontlines of the conflict in Ukraine. Penn and Kaufman made seven trips to Ukraine over two years, conducting intimate interviews with Zelenskyy.
Crew of the mammoth project
Superpower was produced by Vice Studios and Projected Picture Works, with producers Penn, Billy Smith, Sergei Bespalov, Danny Gabai, and Lauren Terp. Executive producers include Kate Ward, Katie Peck, Andrew Freston, Bruce Dixon, Hozefa Lokhandwala, Subrata De, Susan Zirinsky, Terence Wrong, Anthony Gudas, Chad A. Verdi, and Sasha Cherniavsky.