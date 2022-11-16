World

Russian-made missile hits NATO-member Poland killing 2; Biden holds meeting

Nov 16, 2022, 10:38 am

Following the attack in Przewodow village, Poland's Air Force scrambled fighter jets from the airport in Tomaszow Lubelski, near its border with Ukraine

Two persons died after a suspected Russian missile hit a village in Poland on Tuesday, about 24 kilometers from the country's border with Ukraine. The Polish foreign ministry confirmed the missile was "Russian-made," following which Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau summoned the Russian ambassador demanding immediate explanations, reported Associated Press. The incident sparked fears of an escalation of the Russia-Ukraine crisis spilling onto neighboring countries.

Context Why does this story matter?

Poland is a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), which Ukraine insists on joining in hopes of shielding itself against Russia — one of the key reasons for the Russian invasion.

The incident is crucial because, under the terms of NATO's treaty, an attack on any member is considered an attack on all.

Following this, NATO could militarily act against the 'aggressor.'

Information Will request activation of NATO's Article 4: Poland President Duda

Poland President Andrzej Duda told reporters that the missile was "most probably" Russian-made. However, the origin of the missile is still being verified. He said Poland was increasing its level of military preparedness. Duda said the activation of NATO's Article 4 is probable, which implies consultations for an allied response. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the incident "a very significant escalation" of the war.

Twitter Post Polish Air Force scrambles jets

US Biden holds emergency meeting

Currently attending the G20 Summit in Indonesia, US President Joe Biden called an "emergency meeting" of the leaders of G7 and NATO for consultations following the attack. He promised "full US support for and assistance with Poland's investigation." After convening the emergency meeting, he said that looking at the missile's trajectory, it was "unlikely" that it was fired from Russia.

Twitter Post Polish ambassador to participate in North Atlantic Council

Background West formed NATO against Eastern Bloc

Duda informed about the attack to NATO's general secretary, Germany's chancellor, and the heads of the US and UK. Russia strongly opposes Ukraine's ambitions of joining NATO — a key reason for it invading the neighboring country. The West formed NATO after World War 2 to 'defend' itself from the Eastern Bloc under the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR).