World

Ukraine: India to reopen embassy in Kyiv from May 17

Ukraine: India to reopen embassy in Kyiv from May 17

Written by Abhishek Hari May 14, 2022, 04:47 pm 2 min read

India had decided to temporarily relocate the embassy to Poland in view of the rapidly deteriorating security situation.

India has announced that its consulate in Ukraine will reopen on May 17 in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, MEA stated. Since mid-March, after the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war, the embassy has been temporarily operating from Warsaw, Poland. The development came as the Russia-Ukraine war entered its 80th day on Saturday with no sign of a ceasefire.

Context Why does this story matter?

With several Indian students left standard in various Ukraine cities due to sudden Russian invasion, the role of the embassy came to the fore. The embassy had coordinated with various neighbouring counties in providing a sage passage to students on their way back to India.

India has kept ties with Russia intact, the return of embassy will also help it cement relations with Ukraine.

Reason Several western embassies have reopened, leaders visited Kyiv

The decision to reopen the embassy in Kyiv coincided with the reopening of several Western embassies in Kyiv. Several world leaders, including UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, have recently visited the Ukrainian capital. On March 13, India decided to temporarily relocate the embassy to Warsaw, Poland. It was done in light of the war-torn country's rapidly deteriorating security situation, including Russia's military offensive around Kyiv.

Information India shifted its embassy after the conclusion of 'Operation Ganga'

India moved its embassy out of Kyiv after rescuing over 20,000 of its citizens from Ukraine to India as part of the 'Operation Ganga' evacuation mission, which began on February 26, two days after the Russian-Ukrainian war began.

War Ukraine announces launch of war crimes tribunal

Meanwhile, Ukraine has announced the launch of its first war crimes tribunal, bringing Russian military personnel to trial for killing civilians amid war. England and the Netherlands have dispatched war crimes researchers to Ukraine to aid local and International Criminal Court teams investigating possible human rights atrocities, including in the Kyiv neighborhood of Bucha, where over 20 carcasses and mass graves were earlier discovered.