UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed passes away at 73

Written by Abhishek Hari May 13, 2022, 07:46 pm 3 min read

Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al Nahyan served as the president of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Abu Dhabi since 2004. (Photo Credit: Wikipedia Commons)

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan died aged 73 on Friday, according to Emirati state news agency WAM. He was battling illness for past several years. "The Ministry of Presidential Affairs condoles the people of the UAE, the Arab and Islamic nation, and the world over the demise of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan," WAM reported.

Context Why does this story matter?

Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest tower, is named after the late leader of the prosperous UAE.

Sheikh Khalifa became the President in 2004.

He suffered a stroke ten years later, which kept him mostly out of the public eye ever since.

Forbes magazine estimated his personal fortune at $19 billion in 2008.

There has been no immediate announcement about his successor as yet.

Mourning UAE announces 40-day mourning period

Sheikh Khalifa had long ceased to be involved in daily affairs, with his brother, Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed, widely considered as the de-facto ruler. The Ministry of Presidential Affairs has announced a 40-day period of official mourning, with flags flying at half-mast and a three-day closure of federal, state, and local government ministries and all official entities including the private sector.

Profile The profile of late UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed

Sheikh Khalifa, the second President of the UAE and the 16th Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, was born in 1948. He succeeded his father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who was the independent UAE's first president from 1971 until his death in 2004. He was Sheikh Zayed's eldest son, under whom the country reportedly witnessed accelerated development across several sectors.

Reforms Khalifa undertook massive economic and political restructuring

Sheikh Khalifa oversaw a massive overhaul of both the Federal Government and the government of Abu Dhabi since becoming President of the UAE. He also spearheaded growth of the oil and gas industry, as well as downstream industries, which helped the country diversify its economy. He launched initiatives to achieve equitable and sustainable development, prioritizing the prosperity of the ordinary UAE citizens.

Legacy Nomination system reformed under Khalifa

He also conducted extensive excursions throughout the UAE to evaluate the needs of the Northern Emirates. He gave directions for the construction of various housing, education, and social service projects. Furthermore, he started an initiative to modernize the nomination framework for Federal National Council members, which was viewed as a first step toward the introduction of direct elections in the UAE.