Finland announces support for NATO membership; Russia warns of consequences

May 13, 2022

Sweden, too, is considering to join NATO in coming days

Leaders of Finland on Thursday supported the move to apply for joining the United States-led military alliance North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO). Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine that sent a shiver of fear through Moscow's neighbors, Finland's President and Prime Minister announced that the country should apply right away for membership in NATO. Meanwhile, Sweden, too, is considering the same in coming days.

Context Why does this story matter?

The move by Finland and Sweden is part of the historic geopolitical realignment that the continent has witnessed since the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Public opinion in both nations shifted dramatically in favor of NATO membership after the Russian invasion as fear has gripped these countries that they could be the next target.

It represents a major change in Europe's security landscape.

Details The process to join NATO could take months

Even though the parliament is yet to consider the move, the announcement makes it clear that Finland is all certain to apply and gain admission to NATO. However, the process would take months to complete. Notably, Finland adopted neutrality after its defeat by the Soviets in World War II. Sweden, too, has never been part of a military alliance for the last 200 years.

Reaction NATO welcomes the move; Russia warns

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg welcomed both Finland and Sweden saying the alliance would welcome the countries with open arms. The expansion of the alliance would put Russia on the backfoot as this would leave Russia surrounded by NATO countries in the Baltic Sea and the Arctic. In view of this, the Kremlin warned that it will be forced to take retaliatory "military-technical" steps.

Quote Russia terms it threat to 'national security'

Russia's Foreign Ministry warned that Moscow "will be forced to take retaliatory steps of military-technical and other characteristics in order to counter the emerging threats to its national security."

Russia Russia warns of 'nuclear war'

Meanwhile, Moscow has fired a fresh salvo at NATO on Thursday, saying NATO's military support to Ukraine could lead to direct conflict between NATO and Russia. "There is always a risk of such conflict turning into a full-scale nuclear war, a scenario that will be catastrophic for all," said Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of Russia's Security Council.