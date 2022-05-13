World

Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's new PM amid crisis?

Ranil Wickremesinghe is seen as a pro-West free-market reformist, potentially making bailout negotiations with the International Monetary Fund and others smoother (Photo Credit: Flickr)

Ranil Wickremesinghe, the United National Party leader, was sworn in as Sri Lanka's new prime minister on Thursday, succeeding Mahinda Rajapaksa, who resigned on April 10 amid protests over the island nation's current economic crisis. The 73-year-old leader, who previously served as Prime Minister five times since 1993, was chosen as part of a bid to end Sri Lanka's political and economic setback.

Context Why does this story matter?

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has deflected calls for his resignation while stating that once peace and political stability were restored, he would meet with all the major political parties to discuss steps to give parliament more power and limit the current executive presidency's reach.

In Sri Lanka, widespread arson and clashes have been reported despite nationwide curfew.

Statement Statement regarding the appointment of new PM

"He's being sworn in as prime minister because several Members of Parliament have asked him to take over and solve the country's problems," said Vajira Abeywardena, a United National Party official, confirming Wickremesinghe's sixth term as Prime Minister of the island nation. He's seen as a pro-Western free-market reformer, which could help smooth bailout talks with the IMF and others.

Profile Profile of Sri Lanka's new PM Rani Wickremesinghe

Wickremesinghe, a lawyer by profession was first elected to Sri Lanka's Parliament in 1977. His uncle, Junius Jayewardene, was president of Sri Lanka for over a decade. The veteran leader, who has been an MP for 45 years, reportedly once stated that if his family's newspaper business hadn't been nationalized by the government in 1973, he would have undertaken a career as a journalist.

Journey Wickremesinghe became the PM for the first time in 1993

Wickremesinghe was appointed prime minister for the first time in 1993, following the murder of then-President Ranasinghe Premadasa in a bomb attack by the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE). His first term lasted for about a year. Since 1994, he has served as the leader of the United National Party and has been currently his party's sole representative in Sri Lanka's parliament.

Career Wickremesinghe returned to power in 2001 for his sound economics

He served as a minister in several governments during the 1990s. After taking the nation out of recession, he returned to power in 2001 and was lauded for his sound economic management. However, a disagreement with the president led to his dismissal before the end of his tenure. He is regarded as a survivor in Sri Lankan politics.

Sri Lanka His PM tenure in 2015 tainted his 'Mr. Clean' image

After President Mahinda Rajapaksa's election defeat in 2015, the opposition supported him as a unity candidate, and he was sworn in as Prime Minister once more. However, his "Mr. Clean" image was tainted as his government was hit by a scam involving central bank bonds. Later, internal strife between him and President Sirisena was blamed for the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings, killing 260 people.

Rajapakse-Wickremesinghe Mahinda Rajapakse replaced him as PM in 2018

During his last two tenures, Wickremesinghe was accused of cronyism for having failed to penalize members of the preceding Rajapaksa regime who had been involved in corruption. In 2018, the then Sri Lanka President, Mathiripala Sirisena, fired Wickremesinghe and appointed Mahinda Rajapaksa as Prime Minister, leading the country into a constitutional crisis. Wickremesinghe was reportedly in a difficult power-sharing arrangement with Sirisena.