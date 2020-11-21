India on Saturday summoned the Charge d'Affaires of the Pakistan High Commission over a recent encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Nagrota, where four terrorists were killed. The Ministry of External Affairs said that India has lodged a "strong protest" at the attempted attack, and urged Pakistan to not allow any territory under its control to be used for terrorism against India.

Details 'MEA summoned Pakistan Cd'A and lodged strong protest'

The MEA said that the huge cache of arms, ammunition and explosive material recovered indicate "detailed planning for a major attack to destabilize the peace and security" in J&K. "The MEA summoned Pakistan Cd'A and a strong protest was lodged at the attempted attack, which was only prevented from happening by the alertness of the Indian security forces," the Ministry said.

Quote India asked Pakistan to discontinue support for terrorism

The MEA said, "It was demanded that Pakistan desists from its policy of supporting terrorists and terror groups operating from its territory and dismantle the terror infrastructure operated by terrorist outfits to launch attacks in other countries." It added that the Indian government was "firmly and resolutely committed" to take all necessary measures to safeguard its national security in the fight against terrorism.

Encounter JeM terrorists had opened fire on security forces in Nagrota

On Thursday, a joint team of J&K Police, CRPF, and the Army killed four Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists who opened fire on security forces near Nagrota. Two police officers had also sustained injuries. 11 AK-47 rifles, three pistols, 29 grenades, explosives, and other devices, including mobile phones and medicines with Pakistani markings, were recovered from them, the police said.

Information Attempted attack could've coincided with 26/11 anniversary

The MEA noted that the attempted attack came ahead of the District Development Council (DDC) elections, scheduled to be held on November 28. Reports quote officials as saying that the attack could have coincided with the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

Aftermath PM chaired meeting with Home Minister, NSA, Foreign Secretary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday chaired a high-level meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Harshvardhan Shringla, and the chiefs of the Intelligence Bureau and Research and Analysis Wing. Sources told The Indian Express that they assessed the overall security situation in the UT and discussed ways to pressurize Pakistan into halting its support for terror activity.

