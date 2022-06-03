World

Putin losing eyesight, has 3 years to live: Russian Spy

Putin losing eyesight, has 3 years to live: Russian Spy

Written by Pratyush Deep Kotoky Jun 03, 2022, 10:21 am 2 min read

The Russian Federal Security Service officer said that Putin is losing his eyesight.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has only three years left to live as he has a "rapidly progressing cancer," The Independent reported, attributing the information to a Russian intelligence officer. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) officer further said Putin is losing his eyesight. The official revealed the latest details on Putin's health in a message to ex-Russian spy Boris Karpichkov, living in the UK.

Context Why does this story matter?

This comes amid growing speculation that Putin's health is deteriorating rapidly.

Notably, rumors about Putin's health intensified since the Russia-Ukraine war as he reportedly appeared frail at various public events. It is rumored that Putin is suffering from Parkinson's or cancer.

However, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Sunday denied speculations about Putin's health, saying there were no signs pointing to any ailment.

Details What was FSB official's message on Putin's health?

A part of the FSB official's message published by news.com.au reads, "We are told he is suffering from headaches and when he appears on TV he needs pieces of paper with everything written in huge letters to read what he's going to say." "They are so big each page can only hold a couple of sentences. His eyesight is seriously worsening," it added.

Reports Other reports on Putin's health

As per Metro and Express, Putin's limbs are "now also shaking uncontrollably." Earlier, Express also reported that Putin underwent surgery to remove fluid from his abdomen, adding that the operation "went well and without complications." Earlier in May, a Russian oligarch who has close ties with Putin was also recorded as saying on a call, "Putin is very ill with blood cancer."

Russia Lavrov denies speculations around Putin's health

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov had denied all speculations about Putin's health. "I don't think that sane people can see in this person [Putin] signs of some kind of illness or ailment," Lavrov said. Claiming that the 69-year-old Russian president appears in public "every day," Lavrov added, "You can watch him on screens, read and listen to his speeches."