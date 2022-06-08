Business

RBI hikes policy repo rate by 50 basis points

RBI hikes policy repo rate by 50 basis points

Written by Srishty Choudhury Jun 08, 2022, 10:38 am 1 min read

RBI Governor Shakikanta Das said that the central bank's steps would be calibrated and focused on bringing down inflation to the target level.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday increased the repo rate by 50 basis points (bps) to 4.90%. This was the second rate hike in five weeks after an off-schedule Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on May 4. RBI Governor Shakikanta Das said that the central bank's steps would be calibrated and focused on bringing down inflation to the target level.

CPI All MPC members unanimously voted for the latest rate hike

All the six members of the MPC, headed by Das, unanimously voted for the latest rate hike. Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation, which RBI factors in while arriving at its monetary policy, increased for the seventh straight month to touch 7.79% in April, which is the highest in eight years.