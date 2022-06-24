World

EU grants Ukraine candidate status in 'historic moment' amid war

EU grants Ukraine candidate status in 'historic moment' amid war

Written by Abhishek Hari Jun 24, 2022, 12:06 pm 3 min read

Leaders of the EU’s 27 nations unanimously voted for Ukraine candidate status in a moral victory for the war-torn country. (Photo Credit: Flickr)

In a strong show of solidarity against Russia's invasion, European Union (EU) leaders conferred candidate status on Ukraine and Moldova, acting with unusual speed and unity to lift the besieged country farther away from Russia's influence and connect it more closely to the West. Leaders of the EU's 27 member states met in Brussels on Thursday and unanimously agreed to bestow the candidate status.

Context Why does this story matter?

The announcement comes just one day before the four-month anniversary of President Vladimir Putin's order to send troops into Ukraine for what Russia claims is a "special military operation."

The Russia-Ukraine war has resulted in the deaths of thousands, the displacement of millions, and the destruction of cities, as well as the curtailment of food and energy exports around the globe, triggering worldwide inflation.

Statement Official statements over the development

"Ukrainian people belong to the European family...Today marks the beginning of a long journey that we will walk together," the EU's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell stated. "Today's a good day for Europe," Ursula von der Leyen, European Commission President, tweeted. "Ukraine's future is in the EU," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on Twitter, hailing the EU's decision as "a unique and historic moment."

Details EU Parliament approves Ukraine's bid as 'historical responsibility'

In a resolution that urged EU governments to "move without delay" and "live up to their historical responsibility," the European Parliament approved Ukraine's bid hours before the summit began. Kyiv will be required to engage in protracted membership negotiations, which may take years, for which the EU has outlined steps that Ukraine must take, such as strengthening the rule of law and combating corruption.

Context We've no objections: Putin stated earlier on Ukraine joining EU

The EU nations have adopted unparalleled economic sanctions against Russia while supporting Ukraine in its ongoing war against Russia. Putin demanded before the war that Ukraine never be permitted to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). However, he seemed unconcerned by Ukraine's desire to get closer to the EU earlier this month, stating that "we've no objections" because it's not a military alliance.

Ukraine What does this mean for Ukraine?

EU candidate status doesn't guarantee NATO membership or security immediately. Once a country joins the EU, it's covered by a treaty clause stating if a member country is attacked, the EU must assist it. However, the main advantages of EU membership are economic because it allows for the free movement of capital, labor, goods, and services while providing access to a $450 million market.

Russia-Ukraine What's happening on the battleground?

The situation in Ukraine has become more critical as Russia further advances in the east, tightening and encircling the industrial centers and weakening Kyiv's hold on Severodonetsk and its twin city, Lysychansk, across the Donets River. By seizing the cities, Moscow would gain control over all of Lugansk, opening the door for further Russian advances into the Donbas and possibly even farther west.

Information White House will send $450 million in weapons to Ukraine

Meanwhile, the United States declared that it was sending an additional $450 million in weapons to Ukraine, including the new High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), which has topped Kyiv's wish list. The so-called HIMARS is capable of simultaneously launching multiple-precision missiles over considerable distances.