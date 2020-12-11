MV Agusta, in association with Alpine, has unveiled the limited-run Superveloce Alpine middleweight sports bike. Only 110 units of the two-wheeler will be manufactured. As for the highlights, the motorcycle has an Alpine A110-inspired design, a 5-inch Bluetooth-enabled TFT display, and comes with a dedicated racing kit. It draws power from a 798cc, liquid-cooled engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Here's our roundup.

Design MV Agusta Superveloce Alpine: At a glance

MV Agusta Superveloce Alpine features blue-stitched Alcantara seats, a leather strap on the fuel tank, Italian and French flags, and a rounded headlight. The bike gets carbon fiber body parts and a 5-inch TFT screen with support for MV Ride App. The racing kit comprises an Arrow exhaust system, rear seat cover, control unit with a dedicated map, and a customized bike cover.

Internals Power and performance

The MV Agusta Superveloce Alpine runs on an F3 800-derived 798cc, inline 3-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that makes 145hp at 13,000rpm and 88Nm at 10,100rpm. The racing kit ups the power output to 151hp at 13,250rpm. The mill comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch function and a bi-directional quick-shifter. The bike can clock a top-speed of 240km/h.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the MV Agusta Superveloce Alpine is equipped with Brembo-sourced disc brakes on both the front as well as rear wheels. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the premium motorcycle are taken care of by Marzocchi inverted forks on the front side and a Sachs-sourced mono-shock unit on the rear end.

