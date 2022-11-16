World

Missile hitting Poland fired by Ukraine toward Russian artillery: US

Nov 16, 2022

After the missile landed in Poland, the country's air force scrambled fighter jets from the airport in Tomaszow Lubelski, near its border with Ukraine

After US President Joe Biden intervened and rejected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenkyy's brouhaha over a Russian-made missile landing in Poland, US officials said that the missile was fired by Ukrainian forces at an incoming Russian missile. The missile which struck Przewodow village in eastern Poland, 24 kilometers from the country's border with Ukraine, killed two persons escalating fears of an impending World War 3.

Context Why does this story matter?

Poland is a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), which Ukraine insists on joining in hopes of shielding itself against Russia — one of the key reasons for the Russian invasion.

The incident is crucial because under the terms of NATO's treaty, an attack on any member is considered an attack on all.

Following this, NATO could militarily act against the 'aggressor.'

Information Earlier, NATO's Article 4 was on cards

Poland's President Andrzej Duda told reporters that the missile was "most probably" Russian-made. However, the origin of the missile is still being verified. He said Poland was increasing its level of military preparedness. Duda said the activation of NATO's Article 4 was probable, which implies consultations for an allied response. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the incident "a very significant escalation" of the war.

US Biden held emergency meeting

Currently attending the G20 Summit in Indonesia, US President Joe Biden called an "emergency meeting" of the leaders of G7 and NATO for consultations following the attack. He promised "full US support for and assistance with Poland's investigation." After convening the emergency meeting, he said that looking at the missile's trajectory, it was "unlikely" that it was fired from Russia.

Background West formed NATO against Eastern Bloc

Duda informed about the attack to NATO's general secretary, Germany's chancellor, and the heads of the US and UK. Russia strongly opposes Ukraine's ambitions of joining NATO — a key reason for it invading the neighboring country. The West formed NATO after World War 2 to 'defend' itself from the Eastern Bloc under the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR).