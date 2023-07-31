Russia's ex-president warns of nuclear war if Ukraine's counteroffensive succeeds

Written by Prateek Talukdar July 31, 2023 | 02:52 pm 2 min read

Dmitry Medvedev warned of a nuclear war in case Ukraine's counteroffensive against Russia is successful

The Russian Security Council's deputy chairman and former president, Dmitry Medvedev, warned of a nuclear war in case Ukraine's counteroffensive, backed by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), against Russia succeeds. "There would simply be no other option. So our enemies should pray for our warriors' (success). They are making sure that a global nuclear fire is not ignited," he said on social media.

Why does this story matter?

Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 over territorial disputes and to prevent the latter from joining NATO. On Sunday, Moscow saw drone attacks by Ukraine, following which Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said war is returning to Russia. Medvedev is reportedly Russian President Vladimir Putin's top aide and one of the most hawkish voices in the country.

In case they tore off part of our land..: Medvedev

Medvedev added, "Imagine if the...offensive, which is backed by NATO, was a success and they tore off a part of our land then we would be forced to use a nuclear weapon according to the rules of a decree from the president of Russia."

Separatist regions declared independence from Ukraine in 2014

He referred to Russia's nuclear doctrine, which warrants the use of nuclear weapons in response to any aggression against the country threatening its very existence. Ukraine is trying to reclaim the territory that Russia annexed in Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia provinces. Notably, the pro-Russian separatist regions in Donetsk and Luhansk declared independence from Ukraine in 2014, but no country recognized their sovereignty.

Medvedev threatened ICC with missile attacks

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant against Putin in March this year for the alleged war crime of deporting children from Ukraine's occupied areas to Russia. Following this, Medvedev threatened the ICC with missile attacks, saying it should "watch the skies closely." He is also known to have made several hyperbolic statements in the past.

Medvedev was Russia's third president

Putin became Russia's acting president in 1999 after the country's first president Boris Yeltsin's early resignation in 1999. He officially became the second president in 2000 and his regime lasted until 2008. Medvedev succeeded Putin and held office until 2012, following which Putin returned to power and has been in the top post since. Putin also chairs the Security Council.

