World

Russia accuses Ukraine of attempted drone attack on Putin's residence

Russia accuses Ukraine of attempted drone attack on Putin's residence

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 03, 2023, 06:06 pm 1 min read

According to Russian officials, Putin was not injured in the incident

Russia on Wednesday accused Ukraine of attempting an overnight drone strike on the Kremlin to assassinate President Vladimir Putin, Al Jazeera reported, quoting Russian news agencies. According to Russian officials, Putin was not injured, and no damage was reported to Kremlin buildings. They further said Russia considered the incident a "planned terrorist attack" and warned of retaliation.

Viral video of the alleged drone attack on Kremlin

Ukraine used 2 drones, both were disabled: Kremlin

The officials added that Ukraine allegedly used two drones, both of which were disabled by the Russian defenses. "Kremlin has assessed these actions as a planned terrorist act and an assassination attempt on Putin on the eve of Victory Day, the May 9 Parade," state media RIA reported. The Kremlin further said that Putin did not change his schedule and was working as usual.