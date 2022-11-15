World

Return to path of peace in Ukraine: Modi at G20

Written by Prateek Talukdar Nov 15, 2022, 10:44 am 3 min read

In September, on sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Uzbekistan, PM Modi told Putin that this wasn't an era of war

As the 17th G20 Summit kicked off in Bali, Indonesia, on Tuesday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a ceasefire in the Ukraine war, saying that the world must find a way to return to peace. Harking back to the end of World War II, he said it was the turn of this era's leaders to take the path of peace and diplomacy.

Context Why does this story matter?

The G20 (Group of Twenty) is an intergovernmental forum of the world's largest economies.

Globally, it accounts for 85% of the GDP, 75% of worldwide trade, and two-thirds of the global population.

The G20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US, and the European Union (EU).

Energy India's energy growth important for the world: Modi

At the summit, PM Modi said as India is the world's fastest-growing economy, its energy growth was important for global growth, and no restrictions on energy supply should be promoted. It was inferred as a signal against the Western powers pressurizing India not to buy Russian oil at bargain prices as it defied the sanctions imposed on Russia in light of the Ukraine war.

Quote Modi earlier told Putin 'this isn't an era of war'

To recall, PM Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, in September. He told him this wasn't an era of war, which India's permanent representative to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj, had reiterated, too.

Ukraine War Putin 'too busy' to attend summit

Interestingly, Indonesia invited both Russia and Ukraine to the summit, which attracted criticism from various quarters. Some even called for boycotting the summit in an attempt to pressure Indonesia to withdraw the invitation to President Vladimir Putin, which Indonesia resisted. However, a Russian delegation led by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is attending the summit instead of Putin, who is said to be "too busy."

Details Indonesian president urged world leaders to unite on economic matters

With a global surge in inflation in the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine war, Indonesia's President Joko Widodo appealed to world leaders to unite at least on economic matters. In a meeting with Biden, he expressed the hope that the summit could deliver concrete partnerships to accelerate economic recovery. He also requested the European Commission and the G7 grouping to lend "support and flexibility."

Arrival Cheerful welcome by the Indian diaspora

PM Modi and other world leaders landed in Bali for the summit on Monday with a pitch by the host, Indonesia, to focus on global economic recovery amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Modi received a grand welcome from the Indian diaspora in Indonesia upon his arrival. To note, after the summit, India will formally receive the presidency of the G20 from Indonesia.

New responsibility G20 presidency measure of world's trust in India: Modi

Unveiling the logo, theme, and website for India's G20 Presidency last week, PM Modi said the summit "isn't merely a diplomatic meeting" but a responsibility and a measure of the world's trust in India. Meanwhile, although bilateral talks in Bali will formally open on Tuesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping and his American counterpart Joe Biden met and discussed Taiwan and other global challenges Monday.

Information 'Recover Together, Recover Stronger'

Modi's engagements in Bali include three working sessions on the theme of this year's G20 Summit—"Recover Together, Recover Stronger." This year's agenda includes food and energy security, health, and digital transformation. Besides, discussions will be held on the global economy, inflation, climate change, and agriculture.