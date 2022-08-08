World

Vladimir Putin's statue in NYC shows him playing war games

Vladimir Putin's statue in NYC shows him playing war games

Written by Anujj Trehaan Aug 08, 2022, 04:44 pm 2 min read

A blood-red statue of Vladimir Putin was spotted at Central Park in New York, with kids aiming water guns at it.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been making headlines for quite some time, over declaring war and destroying Ukraine. However, recently, he has become nothing less than a subject of hilarity amongst kids in New York City, with his statue being installed in a playground. Here's everything that you need to know about the statue, its meaning, and its current state.

Putin the playmate Putin's statue in NYC

A statue of Putin was recently spotted at a playground in Central Park, New York City. As per reports, the statue is a creation of French artist James Colomina. The blood-red sculpture shows the Russian president as a stubborn "manchild" sitting on a miniature military tank. Soon the spot became abuzz with kids, having fun around the statue.

James Colomina The art and the artist

James Colomina took to Instagram to share photos of his creation. Explaining its symbolism, he said, "The sculpture aims at denouncing the absurdity of war and highlights children's courage when faced with violent, catastrophic situations triggered by others." The image shows a few kids aiming toy guns at the statue to spray water on it and even cover it with sand.

Instagram Post Here's one of the many photos shared on the 'gram

Instagram post A post shared by jamescolomina on August 8, 2022 at 3:25 pm IST

Not the first time Similar statues in Spain and France

Interestingly, this isn't the first time a blood-red sculpture of Putin was erected. In July, a similar statue appeared in Barcelona, Spain. The statue was erected in Parque de Joan Miró by a street artist and looked identical to the "bloody Putin on a tank" of NYC. In fact, before this, another similar statue was installed in Luxembourg Garden in Paris.

Protest against war Statue and the war

This recent sculpture in NYC comes five months into the Russia-Ukraine conflict. In contrast to other statues popping in protest of the war, Colomina's artwork is pretty much recognizable owing to its bloody red color. Earlier this year, a Toulouse-based artist called "Le petit migrant" erected a statue of a dead child with a boat on his stomach at the Eiffel Tower.

On February 24, Putin announced a "special military operation" and "effectively declared war on Ukraine." Cut to five months later, Ukraine's nuclear operator Energoatom confirmed recently that Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, the largest nuclear plant in Europe, has been damaged severely. Russia has blamed Ukraine for shelling the plant. Taking to Facebook, the Ukraine military said that Russian shelling was recorded in multiple towns.