Written by Chandraveer Mathur Mail Published on Nov 06, 2021, 12:45 am

Meta-owned messaging service WhatsApp now sports three new features to make life easier. According to an announcement made on Twitter, WhatsApp Web now allows users to edit media before sending, use sticker suggestions, and see more detailed previews of links they send or receive. Additionally, WhatsApp is reportedly set to remove the time limit for the "Delete for Everyone" option from its platform.

WhatsApp Web now has mobile app's familiar image editing tools

First off, WhatsApp Web's latest update will allow users to access the familiar image editing suite from the mobile app on their computers. So, when sharing images from a computer, WhatsApp users will be able to annotate, highlight, crop, rotate, and add text and stickers before sending. We believe this feature was sorely missed and will help address qualms about using WhatsApp's multi-device feature.

Now get new sticker recommendations as you type

WhatsApp also has a new sticker suggestions feature where the app will automatically suggest stickers from installed packs based on the content of the message you typed. WhatsApp explained that the feature was designed with convenience and privacy in mind so users don't have to leaf through several tabs of stickers to find the right one.

Link previews get fresh look as well

Additionally, the messaging service has a redesigned link preview window. Now, when someone sends you links on WhatsApp, you will be able to see its contents in more detail, the company claimed. Visually, link previews have been redesigned to show a larger image and metadata text underneath it instead of the older layout where the image and text were placed adjacent to each other.

Time limit for 'Delete for Everyone' could be removed soon

Besides this, popular beta feature tracking website WABetaInfo reported that WhatsApp could soon do away with the time limit after which the "Delete for Everyone" option disappears. The change was spotted in development. Since the feature's introduction, the time limit has grown from seven minutes to the current limit of just over an hour and eight minutes. Soon, the limit could disappear entirely.