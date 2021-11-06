Samsung Galaxy A13 tipped to sport 50MP quad camera setup

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G's camera details tipped

Samsung is expected to launch its latest A-series smartphone, the Galaxy A13 5G, sometime by the end of this year. It will succeed the Galaxy A12 model which was announced globally last year. In the latest development, a South Korean publication (first spotted by Gadgets 360) has tipped that the handset will arrive with a 50MP quad rear camera setup. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone may have a Full-HD+ LCD display

The Samsung Galaxy A13 5G will come with a waterdrop notch design, a prominent bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a quad camera unit. The handset is likely to bear a 6.48-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS LCD screen. It might be offered in Red, White, Black, and Blue color options.

Internals

It will boot One UI 3.1 based on Android 11

The Samsung Galaxy A13 5G may draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

It will be equipped with an 8MP selfie camera

The Samsung Galaxy A13 5G is said to sport a quad rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro snapper, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, an 8MP camera is expected.

Information

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G: Pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy A13 5G has been tipped to start at $290 (around Rs. 21,600). However, the official pricing and availability details of the handset will be announced at the time of the launch, which is likely to happen by the end of this year.