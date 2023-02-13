World

Leave Russia immediately: US tells its citizens fearing arbitrary arrests

The US has asked all its citizens in Russia to leave the country immediately, citing the risk of arbitrary arrest and forced drafting

The United States (US) has asked all its citizens in Russia to leave the country immediately in view of the Russia-Ukraine war and the risk of arbitrary arrest by law enforcement agencies and forced military enlistment. The country's embassy in Moscow also warned people against traveling to Russia, alleging the Russian security services were singling out and harassing US citizens on fabricated charges.

Why does this story matter?

The US has repeatedly issued such warnings on numerous occasions. The last one was in September when Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilization of his armed forces for the ongoing war.

Following Russia's "unjustified" invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the US sanctioned Russia while supporting the latter, citing democracy and freedom.

Since World War II, the countries have been arch-enemies.

Russia wrongfully detaining US religious workers: US

The US has accused Russia of unlawfully detaining and convicting American religious workers without a fair and transparent trial. It also claimed the Russian security services might fail to inform the US Embassy about the detention of a US citizen to hold up consular assistance. Sanctions and cash shortages have limited the number of flights and banking services between both countries.

Russia's FSB charged US citizen with espionage last month

Last month, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) opened a criminal case against a US citizen on espionage charges, accusing the person of gathering biological intelligence. It didn't specify any identification details about the person and neither clarified if the person had been arrested. Notably, in December, Russia exchanged US basketball player Brittney Griner, convicted on drug charges, for Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer.

West promises to send main battle tanks to Ukraine

Meanwhile, the Russia-Ukraine war is inching toward completing a year even as the number of deaths is mounting. Russia has stepped up attacks around Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, while Western powers have pledged support to Ukraine and committed to sending main battle tanks.

US covertly blew up Nord Stream pipelines: US journalist

Separately, American investigative journalist Seymour Hersh claimed in a report that the US clandestinely orchestrated the September bombing of the undersea Nord Stream gas pipelines from Russia to Germany. The Pulitzer Prize-winning scribe alleged the White House aimed at reducing Western Europe's energy dependence on Russia. Western leaders blamed Russia for blowing up the Nord Stream, which the latter sought to leverage for negotiations.