Putin's 'war': Russian airlines, airports employees ordered to join military

Written by Priyali Dhingra Sep 23, 2022, 08:06 pm 2 min read

Five Russian airlines including their top carrier Aeroflot, and staffers of 10 airports were summoned.

People employed in Russian airlines and those working at airports have been asked to join the military, reports said on Friday. The employees of five Russian airlines and 10 airports have been given conscription notices to approach military officers for registration, Russian newspaper Kommersant said. This comes after Vladimir Putin announced partial military mobilization in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine crisis this week.

Context Why does this story matter?

On September 21, Putin announced that his military will commence partial mobilization, days after Ukraine successfully launched counter-offensive action against Russia forcing its troops to vacate many territories.

The Russia-Ukraine crisis has resulted in the deaths of thousands, the displacement of millions, and the destruction of multiple cities, with the curtailment of food and energy exports around the globe, triggering worldwide inflation.

Reports Staff of 5 airlines, 10 airports conscripted

Only a day after Putin passed the mobilization order, five Russian airlines including their top carrier Aeroflot, and staffers of 10 airports were summoned to serve in the force, reports said. It is being said that 50-80% of the employees of three companies could be conscripted, or enlisted for service. More than half the staff of Aeroflot's three airlines are expected to be recruited.

Information Russian pilots share a military background

Pilots in Russian airlines are usually service officers who have been trained in military or flight schools, or officials who have finished military service. It is mandatory for Russian men to serve in the military for a year between the ages of 18 and 27. Meanwhile, Russian media reported that Aeroflot is setting up teams to assign names in different areas of expertise.

Exceptions Companies make lists of exemptions

Purportedly, five companies have begun listing employees who will be exempted from the draft. These airlines have sent the list to local administration and the Russian Ministry of Transport. Reports say that this exemption is crucial for pilots, air controllers, and other technical,, commercial, IT specialists.

Russian President What did Putin say?

In a televised address, Putin said the West aims to "destroy Russia" and turn Ukrainians into "cannon fodder." Claiming that Russia wants to liberate Donbas, he said, "The West has shown it does not want peace between Ukraine and Russia." Russian defense minister said 30,000 reservists (those with prior military experience) would be called up. "This is not a bluff," Putin had stressed.