Russia-Ukraine crisis: Putin announces partial military mobilization

Written by Priyali Dhingra Sep 21, 2022, 12:34 pm 1 min read

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Vladimir Putin that this is not the time for war, the Russian President announced that his military will commence partial mobilization. The development comes seven months after Putin waged a war on Ukraine with a cavalcade of Russian tanks and weaponry. Addressing the nation on Wednesday, Putin said that Russia has been blackmailed.

Putin announced partial mobilization in the motherland on Wednesday, BBC reported. He reportedly said that the West aims to "destroy Russia" and turn Ukrainians into "cannon fodder". The leader also claimed that Russia aims to liberate Donbas, where the two nations have been fighting for months. "The West has sown it does not want peace between Ukraine and Russia," he said, according to Reuters.

West has crossed the line. West is calling to weaken, divide and destroy Russia. Support for compatriots to determine their own futures. Goals of special operation unchanged - LPR completely liberated, DPR partially, reports Russia's RT quoting Russian President Vladimir Putin https://t.co/46mCQgbPlv — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2022