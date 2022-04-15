World

Russia-Ukraine war: Russian warship Moskva sinks, Ukraine claims missile strike

Written by Abhishek Hari Apr 15, 2022, 11:42 am 2 min read

The Russian warship Moskva has sunk in Black Sea, Russian state news agency 'TASS' reported.

Russia's Black Sea Fleet flagship, Moskva, sank on Thursday following a blast that Ukraine claimed was caused by its successful missile strike. However, Russia's Defence Ministry maintained the blast was caused by the explosion of ammunition, and the resulting damage caused the vessel to "lose its balance" while being towed to port. Notably, the 510-crew missile cruiser was a symbol of Russia's military power.

Context Why does this story matter?

In the seven-week conflict, the Soviet-era guided-missile cruiser Moskva was leading Russia's naval offensive against Ukraine.

If the Ukrainian missile attack is confirmed, the 12,490-ton Moskva would be the largest warship sunk by enemy action since World War II.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began in February, this is the former's second major vessel lost after the Saratov landing ship was destroyed in March.

Russia's statement Statement of Russian Defense Ministry on the incident

"While being towed...towards the destined port, the vessel lost its balance due to damage sustained in the hull as fire broke out after ammunition exploded. Given the choppy seas, the vessel sank," Russia's state news agency TASS quoted the Defence Ministry as saying. The warship can reportedly carry 16 Vulkan anti-ship missiles, anti-submarine and mine-torpedo weapons, and was capable of carrying a helicopter.

Ukraine Ukrainian claims on the incident

Russia further said the "crew was completely evacuated" after the blast. Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials said they attacked Moskva, carrying around 500 Russian personnel, with Ukrainian-made Neptune missiles—a weapon designed after Moscow annexed Crimea in 2014, raising the naval threat to Kyiv in the Black Sea. Moreover, a video tweeted by Oleksiy Arestovych—an advisor to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy—claims that Ukraine destroyed Russia's Moskva cruiser.

Warship Significance of the Russian Moskva ship

Moskva was 186.4 meters long and had a top speed of 32 knots (59kmph). The 12,500-ton ship carried a crew of around 500 people. Notably, Moskva was laid down in Mykolaiv—presently in Ukraine and was recently heavily bombed by Russia—and entered service in the 1980s. During the Syrian conflict, Russia used Moskva to safeguard its Hmeimim airbase while providing naval protection to Russian forces.