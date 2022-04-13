World

New York shooting: Manhunt on for 62-year-old 'person of interest'

New York shooting: Manhunt on for 62-year-old 'person of interest'

Written by Pratyush Deep Kotoky Apr 13, 2022, 10:55 am 3 min read

The New York Police Department (NYPD) also announced a $50,000 reward for any information on Frank R James after Tuesday's Brooklyn shooting.

The New York City Police launched a manhunt for a 62-year-old man, Frank R James, in connection with the Brooklyn subway shooting that left over 20 people injured. James has not yet been identified as the suspect. He was named a "person of interest" in the shooting incident. The New York Police Department (NYPD) also announced a $50,000 reward for any information on him.

Details How is James linked to New York shooting?

Reportedly, the Brooklyn shooter was wearing a gas mask and a construction vest. Authorities found a 9mm semi-automatic handgun at the scene, along with extended magazines, a hatchet, both detonated and undetonated smoke grenades, a black garbage can, a rolling cart, gasoline, and a key to a U-Haul van. The van had been rented by James, who has addresses in Philadelphia and Wisconsin.

Information Shooter's motive unknown: Police

NYC Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said that the attack was not being investigated as terrorism. However, she also maintained that she was "not ruling out anything." The shooter's motive was unknown, she added.

Incident What was the incident?

A scene of horror unfolded at the 36th Street subway stop near Sunset Park after an unidentified man released two smoke grenades and started shooting at the passengers. The gunfire reportedly erupted on a train that pulled into the station. Videos showed the train pulling into the 36th Street station, and smoke billowing out the doors as passengers rushed off, some apparently injured.

Information 5 people were in critical condition: Report

According to reports, there were at least 10 gunshot victims, while 13 others were injured as they tried to get out of the station or suffered smoke inhalation. Five people were said to be in critical condition, but they are expected to survive.

Biden President Biden pays tribute to first responders

Meanwhile, United States President Joe Biden paid tribute to the first responders and civilians who "didn't hesitate to help their fellow passengers." He further said his team was in close contact with city officials. Notably, Tuesday's New York shooting came a day after Biden announced new gun control measures aimed at increasing restrictions on the difficult-to-trace weapons that can be assembled at home.

NYC Shooting incidents increased in NYC this year

Mass casualty shootings occur quite frequently in the US. According to the Gun Violence Archive website, this causes around 4,000 deaths a year, including suicides, in the country. New York City, too, has witnessed an increase in shooting incidents this year. From January to April 3, shooting incidents rose to 296 from 260 during the same period last year, police statistics showed.