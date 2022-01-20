120-year-old no-bedroom house sold for over Rs. 14 crore

Saptak Datta Twitter Jan 20, 2022, 06:01 pm 2 min read

During its sale, the property was highlighted for what it lacks (a bedroom) rather than what it has.

In an unusual event, a house with zero bedrooms was sold for $1.97 million (approximately Rs 14.66 crore) in the United States last week. The sale has been called "peak San Francisco" behavior on social media. The 120-year-old house at 320 Day St. features only one bathroom and a kitchen that "appears to date to World War II", as per the listing.

Context Why does this story matter?

The decaying property is located in the affluent Noe Valley neighborhood of San Francisco, California.

The house is in a dilapidated condition with mismatched flooring and was labeled as "the worst house on the best block" on Compass, a website for selling and buying properties.

Quote 'We thought the property would sell at $1.6 million'

(Photo credit: Compass)

The "extreme deferred state" of the property meant that buyers would have to make an all-cash payment, according to Compass real-estate agents Todd and Kim Wiley. Further, since the property was being sold under conservatorship sale, its price nearly doubled, Todd told Business Insider. "We thought the property would sell at $1.6 million, but then the human spirit of competition took over," Wiley said.

Information Spacious lot size of 2,800 square feet

The house features a steep corridor and looks old-school. The property's other major selling factor is its 2,800-square-foot lot size, which is quite spacious in San Francisco for single-family properties. The property is also designated for up to two homes.

Noe Valley Homes are much costlier in the neighborhood

(Photo credit: Compass)

Single-family houses in the Noe Valley sell for around $2.7 million on average, according to property listing website Redfin. Similar properties with similar space can sell between $4 million and $6 million, according to estimates. The upgraded homes that sell for $2.8 million are better comparisons, Todd said adding that $1.9 million is actually a pretty decent deal.