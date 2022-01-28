India

S-400 missile deal with India highlights Russia's destabilizing role: US

Written by Saptak Datta Jan 28, 2022, 04:04 pm 3 min read

The US has consistently expressed dissatisfaction with the India-Russia S-400 missile deal.

Irked by Russia's sale of the S-400 missile defense system to India, the US has said it highlights the 'destabilizing role' played by Moscow. Expressing concerns over the deal, Ned Price, spokesperson of the US State Department, said that "it shines a spotlight on the destabilizing role that Russia is playing not only in the region but potentially beyond as well."

Context Why does it matter?

The US continues to express dissatisfaction with the multi-billion India-Russia S-400 missile deal.

Notably, India has stated on numerous occasions that its actions are made in the interest of safeguarding its national security.

An American law (CAATSA) permits the US to impose sanctions on countries with economic and defense ties to Iran, Russia, and North Korea.

Quote Discussions continue with India: US

Price was responding to a question on the implications of India's procurement of the missile system on its ties with the US. "When it comes to CAATSA sanctions, we haven't made a determination with regard to this transaction, but it's something we continue to discuss with the government of India given the risk of sanctions for this particular transaction under CAATSA," he told reporters.

Advise 'Avoid deals with Russia'

"Whether it is India, whether it is any other country, we continue to urge all countries to avoid major new transactions for Russian weapon systems," Price said. He added there is no "timeline to offer" regarding the sanctions and the issues are being discussed with India. Notably, despite strong resistance from the Biden administration, India is moving ahead with the procurement.

Foreign policy We should waive CAATSA sanctions against India: US senator

Earlier, US Senator Todd Young said that India is a critical ally against China and US should resist any actions that might drive it away from US and Quad, a bloc that aims to keep critical sea routes in the Indo-Pacific free of any influence. "I am therefore strongly supportive of waiving CAATSA sanctions against India, given our shared foreign policy interests," he said.

Related news India plans to make S-400 operational by April

Amid growing Chinese threat, India plans to deploy the first unit of the S-400 missile defense system by April. Official sources cited by WION said all five units will be installed in strategic areas to counter the China threat. Two S-400 systems have already arrived in India as advance consignments. By the end of 2022, the first squadron deliveries are expected to be completed.

Details What is the defense system equipped with?

The S-400 missile defense system has four distinct missiles. At distances of 400 km, 250 km, 120 km, and 40 km, it can fight hostile aircraft, ballistic missiles, and AWACS planes. With the massive range, the air defense system would provide India an advantage in the South Asian airways. Indian Air Force teams have been trained by Russia for assembling and maintaining the systems.