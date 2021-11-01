COP26: Modi to hold talks with Boris Johnson at Glasgow

The Glasgow visit marks the second leg of PM Modi's Europe tour after the G20 Summit in Rome.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday arrived in United Kingdom's Glasgow to attend the COP26 climate summit. Modi will hold bilateral talks with his British counterpart Boris Johnson on the sidelines of the United Nations (UN) meet. The UK tour marks the second leg of the PM's Europe visit after the G20 Summit in Rome, Italy.

Arrival

Modi's warm welcome in Glasgow

Upon arrival at his hotel in Glasgow, Modi was received to the tune of Scottish bagpipes. He was also greeted by a large group of Indian diaspora representatives with chants of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai." The cheerful crowd of the Indian community also sang a song, "Modi hai Bharat Ka Gehna" while welcoming the PM.

Twitter Post

'Looking forward to working with world leaders'

Landed in Glasgow. Will be joining the @COP26 Summit, where I look forward to working with other world leaders on mitigating climate change and articulating India’s efforts in this regard. pic.twitter.com/G4nVWknFg1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 31, 2021

Schedule

What is Modi's schedule for UK?

Modi's schedule for the two-day UK visit will begin with a meeting with community leaders and Scotland-based Indologists Monday morning. After that, he will attend the opening ceremony of the World Leaders' Summit (WLS) at the 26th Conference of Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). The ceremony will be held at the Scottish Event Campus in Glasgow.

Modi-Johnson

Bilateral talks with British PM

The first in-person bilateral talk between PM Modi and Johnson will reportedly take place soon after the opening ceremony of COP26. The talk is likely to focus on the UK-India climate partnership. The two leaders will also take stock of the 2030 roadmap for a stronger UK-India Strategic Partnership. The roadmap was signed by the two leaders during a virtual summit earlier this May.

Quote

India, UK committed to roadmap

India's High Commissioner to UK, Gaitri Issar Kumar, said that both countries are "committed to implementing the roadmap within the prescribed timeline." "We are looking to launch negotiations in November 2021 for an Interim Agreement to be signed in March 2022 and eventually a comprehensive agreement, if all goes according to schedule, by November 2022," she added.

India

What will be India's focus at COP26?

At the COP26 Summit, India will focus on the country's "ambitious" Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) goals for the post-2020 period under the Paris Agreement. Under NDC, India aims to reduce the emissions intensity of its GDP by 33-35% by 2030 from the 2005 level. Another key area of India's focus would be predictable and consistent financing of green technology for developing countries.

Modi

Modi to share India's 'excellent' climate record

After holding talks with Johnson, Modi will deliver India's national statement on climate action at a leader-level COP26 event entitled 'Action and Solidarity: The Critical Decade.' "India is among the top countries in the world in terms of installed renewable energy, wind, and solar energy capacity... At the WLS, I will share India's excellent track record on climate action and achievements," he said.

Quote

What else will Modi discuss?

Modi further said he will "highlight the need to comprehensively address climate change issues including equitable distribution of carbon space, support for mitigation and adaptation, and resilience-building measures, mobilization of finance, technology transfer, and the importance of sustainable lifestyles for green and inclusive growth."

Events

VVIP reception with royals

At the end of the WLS, Modi will attend a special VVIP reception at Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum with 120 heads of government and heads of state. The attendees at the event include members of the British Royal Family, including Prince Charles and wife Camilla, and Prince William and wife Kate Middleton. Queen Elizabeth II will not be present due to medical advice.

Tuesday

Talks with other world leaders

Modi will also hold a series of bilateral talks with leaders of Switzerland, Finland, Israel, Nepal, Malawi, Ukraine, Japan, and Argentina on Tuesday. On the last day of the visit, he will hold a meeting with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. Other events include the launch of the 'Infrastructure for Resilient Island States' initiative and a leader-level event 'Accelerating Clean Technology Innovation and Deployment'.