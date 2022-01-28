India

Former Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's granddaughter found dead in Bengaluru

Former Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's granddaughter found dead in Bengaluru

Written by Sagar Jan 28, 2022, 02:44 pm 2 min read

Her body taken to Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital for an autopsy.

Soundarya, the granddaughter of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, died by alleged suicide on Friday (January 28), news agency ANI reported. She was 30 years old. Her body was found at an apartment in Bengaluru from where it was taken to Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital for an autopsy.

Details Soundarya lived with her husband, baby

Soundarya was the daughter of Yediyurappa's eldest daughter Padma. She was a doctor working at MS Ramaiah hospital in Bengaluru. She had been living with her husband, also a doctor, and a six-month-old baby at a private apartment. The couple had gotten married two years ago. Soundarya had shown signs of post-pregnancy depression, India Today reported citing sources.

Police's action Bengaluru police launches probe

Reportedly, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai rushed to the hospital along with his cabinet colleagues to meet Yediyurappa and his family. Meanwhile, Bengaluru's High Grounds Police Station has reportedly registered a case and launched an investigation into the death. It remains unclear whether a death note has been recovered by the investigating officials.

Helplines Helplines for suicide prevention

In case you need help or know someone who does, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Their number is 022 2754 6669 (24 hours). You can also contact the Hyderabad-based Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +918322252525. Sneha India Foundation can be contacted at +914424640050. Vandrevala Foundation has trained counselors, and their number is 18602662345.