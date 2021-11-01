Commercial LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs. 266. Check rates

The price of commercial LPG cylinder has been hiked by Rs. 266.

The price of commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders has been hiked by Rs. 266 from Monday. However, the price rise will not be applicable on domestic LPG cylinders, in a big respite for domestic customers. With the revision, commercial cylinders of 19 kg will now cost Rs. 2,000.50 in Delhi as against Rs. 1,734 earlier. Here are more details.

The price rise comes as a massive jolt to users of commercial cylinders that include eateries and restaurants. It also coincides with the continuous hike in the prices of petrol and diesel. The Bharatiya Janata Party-led (BJP) government has been under fire over the high prices. Opposition parties had also held protests in the Parliament's Monsoon Session over this issue.

In Mumbai, price of a commercial gas cylinder has now gone up to Rs. 1,950. In Kolkata, the price will be Rs. 2,073.50 while a commercial cylinder will cost Rs. 2,133 in Chennai - the highest of all metro cities. Earlier, the price of domestic LPG cylinders across all categories was increased by Rs. 15 on October 6.

However, prices remain the same for domestic LPG cylinders. In Delhi, a non-subsidised 14.2 kg gas cylinder comes at Rs. 899.50. Domestic LPG cylinder prices have increased by as much as Rs. 205 this year. Major factors that determine the prices of LPG cylinders in India are the dollar-rupee exchange rate and the global crude oil prices.

The rise in LPG prices has come at a time when people are already burdened by record auto fuel prices. On Monday, petrol and diesel prices across India were hiked for the sixth straight day. With a hike of 35 paise a liter, the price of petrol rose to Rs. 109.69 per litre in Delhi and that of diesel surged to Rs. 98.42.