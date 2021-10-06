LPG price hiked by Rs. 15; check latest rates here

The new LPG cylinder rates are effective from October 6.

The prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders were hiked by Rs. 15 per cylinder on Wednesday. The hike is reportedly effective in all categories, including subsidized gas. It is in line with a surge in international fuel prices. Notably, this is the fourth straight increase in rates in less than two months. Here are more details.

Details

How much will cooking gas cost in major cities now?

The new rates are effective from October 6. After the hike, cooking gas will now cost Rs. 899.50 per cylinder in Delhi as well as in Mumbai. The same will cost Rs. 926 in Kolkata and Bhubaneshwar, Rs. 915 in Chennai, Rs. 998 in Patna, Rs. 902 in Bengaluru, Rs. 909 in Chandigarh, Rs. 952 in Hyderabad, and Rs. 937 in Lucknow.

Price hike

LPG rates hiked by Rs. 205 cumulatively this year

This is the fourth straight increase in cooking gas prices in less than two months. The last time the subsidized and non-subsidized LPG rates were hiked by Rs. 25 per cylinder was on September 1. Wednesday's hike in subsidized LPG cylinder price has now taken the cumulative rate hike since January 1 to Rs. 205 per cylinder.

Reason

Global benchmark Brent jumped to $82.53 per barrel

Officials of oil marketing companies said the hike in the price of domestic cooking gas is in line with a surge in international fuel prices. Global benchmark Brent has jumped to $82.53 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate rose to $78.87 a barrel. Petroleum companies had also hiked the price of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs. 43.5 on October 1.

Petrol, diesel

Petrol, diesel prices also hiked for second consecutive day

Meanwhile, petrol and diesel prices also touched a record high after the rates were hiked for the second consecutive day on October 6. Petrol price was increased by 30 paise per liter and diesel by 35 paise a liter. Following the hike, petrol in Delhi is now retailing at Rs. 102.94 per liter, while diesel is selling at Rs. 91.42.