Lucknow: Section 144 restrictions till November 8 amid farmers' protests

Section 144 curbs in Lucknow have been imposed in light of the farmers’ protest and the upcoming festive season.

As the farmers' protest has intensified after the Lakhimpur Kheri killings, the Lucknow Police on Tuesday announced restrictions in the Uttar Pradesh capital. The restrictions—enforced till November 8—have been imposed in light of the protest and the upcoming festive season, an official order stated. On Sunday, eight people were killed in Lakhimpur after a convoy of three SUVs ran over some farmers.

Section 144 imposed with immediate effect

An official notification—signed by Piyush Mordia, Joint Police Commissioner (Law and Order)—stated, "Section 144 of CrPC implemented in the state capital Lucknow with immediate effect." "Section 144 will remain in force in the capital till November 8 to maintain law and order and ensure adherence to COVID-19 rules in view of upcoming festivals, various entrance exams, and farmers' protests," it said.

Order urges strict vigil against COVID-19

Orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure prohibit gatherings of four or more people in a specified area. The order noted that Navratri will be celebrated between October 7-14, followed by Dussehra on October 15, Eid/Barawafat on October 19, Diwali on November 4, and Bhai Dooj on November 6. It further asked people to remain vigilant because of COVID-19.

Restaurants, gyms can function with 50% capacity outside containment zones

The order said that COVID-19 curfew guidelines issued by the state government from time to time must be followed. In areas outside containment zones, restaurants/hotels, gyms, sports stadiums, cinema halls, and multiplexes can open with 50% capacity. Swimming pools will remain closed. The use of loudspeakers, or any such instrument, has been banned between 10 pm and 6 am by any religious place.

Protests, drones, tractors banned near Vidhan Sabha

Tractors, bullock carts, horse carts, gas cylinders, inflammable materials, and any kind of weapons are banned within one kilometer of the Vidhan Sabha. Demonstrations near the Vidhan Sabha have also been banned. Filming using drones is banned above or 1 kilometer around the Vidhan Sabha building and government offices. Special permissions are required for the use of drones in any area of the district.

Internet snapped in Sitapur

Separately, internet services have been suspended in Sitapur, the UP Police announced on Wednesday. Sitapur is the district where Congress General-Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been in detention since Monday morning. She was detained while attempting to meet the families of those killed in Lakhimpur Kheri. Vadra, along with brother Rahul Gandhi, and three others have now been allowed to visit the district.