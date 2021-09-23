NDMC proposes alternative livelihood policy for bullock cart pullers, ironsmiths

The NDMC House on Wednesday proposed that a policy to provide alternative livelihood for bullock cart-pullers and roadside ironsmiths be made by the Delhi government to rehabilitate them, officials said. The North Delhi Municipal Corporation passed the proposal during the proceedings of the House. The proposal reads that plying of bullock carts creates problems and traffic issues, and causes "dirt in the city too."

Proposal

The policy should be part of Delhi Master Plan: Proposal

Also, Gadia Lohar or roadside ironsmiths who eke out a living by making small metal items shall also need rehabilitation, it said. So, it is proposed that an alternative livelihood policy be made for people who engage in these two works by the Delhi government and, it should be made part of the Delhi Master Plan.

COVID-19

NDMC had revised down the rates for getting factory licenses

In another development, a discussion was held on the issue of a proposed reduction in rolling back hike in fees for procuring general trade license and factory license from NDMC, in view of the losses suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic. The NDMC's Standing Committee, on August 11, had revised down the rates for getting general trade and factory licenses as a relief for traders.

Implementation

Fees being collected are still at rates prescribed in 2020

The hikes in the rates were approved last year in July, ranging in a multiple of two to four, across various categories. However, as per a councilor's short notice, in response to a written question as to whether it has been implemented by the NDMC, the answer from the department was that fees being collected still are at rates prescribed as in August 2020.