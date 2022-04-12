World

New York shooting: Several shot in Brooklyn; undetonated devices found

Written by Siddhant Pandey Apr 12, 2022, 08:38 pm 2 min read

Graphic visuals from the injured lying bloodied on the subway station in New York after the shooting.

An unidentified shooter targeted multiple people at the 36th Street subway station in Brooklyn, New York City, in the United States on Tuesday. Reports said that at least five people have been injured in the shooting. A manhunt is currently underway for the person responsible for the New York shooting. Several graphic visuals of the injured lying bloodied on the subway station have emerged.

Incident What happened in New York today?

The shooting occurred around 8:30 am local time at the 36th Street subway station, where the D, N, and R lines cross the Sunset Park neighborhood. At least five people were shot at, NBC reported. The Fire Department said that 13 people were injured. However, it remains unclear whether all injured had been shot. A smoke device was possibly used during the shooting.

Information Who was the shooter?

The police described the shooter as about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing roughly 180 pounds. The shooter fled the scene and has not been caught. Reports said that the suspect had a gas mask and an orange construction vest.

Investigation Police, federal investigators reach site

The Fire Department had initially responded to a call about smoke at the subway station and found multiple gunshot victims. Visuals emerging on social media show the presence of heavy law enforcement in the area. The NYPD, ATF, and HSI were reportedly present at the scene. Early reports also said that an undetonated device had been found at the scene.

Twitter Post No active explosive devices currently: NYPD

In regard to the multiple people shot at the 36th Street subway station in Brooklyn, there are NO active explosive devices at this time. Any witnesses are asked to call @NYPDTips at #800577TIPS. Please stay clear of the area. More provided information when available. pic.twitter.com/8UoiCAXemB — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 12, 2022

Other details Subway services affected; local schools on lockdown

The NYPD asked New Yorkers to avoid the area of 36th Street and 4th Avenue. The W service was suspended while the B, D, F, N, Q, and R lines reported major delays. Power was also shut off on the N/R Line from 59 Street to Atlantic Avenue. Schools in the area were placed on lockdown, Democratic Councilwoman Alexa Aviles said.

New York New York shootings see uptick

New York City has witnessed an uptick in shootings this year. Shootings went up from 260 to 296 till April 3 compared with the same period last year, The New York Times reported. Notably, gun-related violence had reached historic lows in New York in 2018 and 2019. However, NYC appears to have become more unsafe as it emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic.