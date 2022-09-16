Lifestyle

Planning a trip to Russia? Check out these unique hotels

Russia is known for its rich cultural diversity.

One of the largest countries in the world, Russia is well-known for its rich cultural diversity, historical art and culture, dazzling architecture, and breathtaking scenery. The country houses 26 UNESCO World Heritage sites and the planet's largest expanse of forest, making it a delight for nature lovers. If you are planning a trip to Russia, then check out these five unique and cool hotels.

Soviet classicism Legendary Hotel Sovietsky

Located in the heart of Moscow, this four-star hotel reflects a historical atmosphere as the building is designed in the style of Soviet classicism. Earlier, the building served as a venue for government delegations under Stalin and was later revived in the '90s as a luxury hotel. The rooms and conference spaces reflect the '50s aesthetic and the suites are named after Russian leaders.

Historical hotel The State Hermitage Museum Official Hotel

Located within walking distance from the picturesque Fontaka River in Russia, this 19th-Century mansion turned five-star hotel will take you to the bygone era of regal opulence and old-fashioned romance. The hotel features lavishly decorated suites with patterned wallpaper, velour curtains, and crystal chandeliers. The property houses a restaurant called Catherine the Great designed in a journey-time theme and serving Russian gourmet dishes.

Snow-capped peaks Leaprus Eco Hotel

Located 4,000 meters above sea level on the slopes of Mount Elbrus, the highest peak in Europe, this beautiful eco-hotel offers panoramic views of the snow-capped peaks. Designed by Italian architects, the property is made up of four prefabricated fiberglass tubes. The property was commissioned by the North Caucasus Mountain Club to promote tourism and hospitality on dizzying heights like Mount Elbrus.

Capsule rooms inBox Capsule Hotel

Located in Russia's St Petersburg, this three-star hotel combines modern interiors and comfort. The unique property features three types of capsule rooms - a smart box, a mono box, and a double box. All the rooms have a sleek and minimalist design and are furnished with eco-friendly materials. The hotel also features a kitchen cafe, and a library housing books, magazines, and board games.

Boutique hotel Chekhoff Hotel Moscow Curio Collection by Hilton

Located in a 19th-Century mansion in the center of the historical part of Moscow, this property is the first boutique hotel in Moscow and features a sizzling decor. The hotel building was built in 1891 on the order of the merchant Sheshkov. Every floor of the property has a different color scheme and the seven flours correspond to the colors of the rainbow.