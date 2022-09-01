Lifestyle

The 5 most expensive cruises offering world-class services

The 5 most expensive cruises offering world-class services

Written by Sneha Das Sep 01, 2022, 06:07 pm 2 min read

These expensive cruises will make your vacation lavish and royal.

If you are planning to indulge in a world-class luxury experience while spending magical moments in the water admiring the blue ocean, then book a lavish cruise with superlative amenities. There are massive cruise ships offering impeccable services that attract travel enthusiasts around the year. Start saving now, to enjoy the most luxurious voyages with the five most expensive cruises in the world.

Royal Caribbean International Allure of the Seas

The Allure of the Seas is an Oasis-class cruise ship operated by Royal Caribbean International. Launched in November 2009, it's the largest passenger ship in the world with a manufacturing cost of $1.5 billion. The 1,187-feet-long vessel can accommodate 6,780 guests and 2,200 crew members. It features a two-deck dance hall and an ice skating rink. Tickets start from $249 per person.

STX France Symphony of the Seas

Constructed by STX France, Symphony of the Seas is another expensive cruise ship with a production cost of $1.35 billion. Symphony Of The Seas' current cruise, a seven-day round-trip eastern Caribbean voyage costs $438 per person. The luxurious cruise features 22 restaurants, an ice skating rink, two 43-foot rock climbing walls, a full-size basketball court, a children's water park, and 24 pools!

Green fuel ships MSC World Europa

MSC World Europa is one of the few green fuel ships available today. Powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), the ship was constructed at a whopping cost of $1.25 billion. The ship has 13 whirlpools and seven swimming pools along with a World Galleria that has shops, bars, and entertainment options. The tickets for a seven-night Mediterranean cruise start at $509 per person.

Norwegian Cruise Line Norwegian Bliss

This luxury cruise ship for the Norwegian Cruise Line, launched on April 21, 2018, was constructed by Meyer Werft in Papenburg, Germany. Built at a whopping cost of $1 billion, the cruise ship is 1,094 feet long. Ticket prices are at around $760 and can go as high as $13,011. The vessel has 2,220 cabins, a square feet observation lounge, and an 800-seat theater.

So starry Celebrity Edge

Operated by Celebrity Cruises, a subsidiary of Royal Caribbean Group, Celebrity Edge was built by STX France. The ship's official maiden voyage sailed on December 9, 2018. Tickets for the four-night western Caribbean cruise begin at $468. The 1,004-feet-long vessel can accommodate 2,918 passengers and 1,377 crew members, and features a technologically-advanced theater with panoramic projection screens.