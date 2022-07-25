Lifestyle

5 budget-friendly accommodations in Bangkok below Rs. 1,000/night!

All these accommodation options are below Rs. 1,000 per night, making them perfect for travelers on a budget.

Known for its world-class hospitality, vibrant nightlife, amazing food, and stunning historical landmarks, Bangkok attracts millions of tourists throughout the year. The place is also famous for its ancient temples, monasteries, and Eastern spirituality. And, interestingly, Bangkok has lots of affordable accommodation options that are perfect for budget-friendly travelers. Here are five accommodations you can choose from, at less than Rs. 1,000 per night.

Convenient location Matchbox Bangkok Hostel

Located in the heart of the business, nightlife, and hangout areas of Bangkok, this co-living space is one of the most budget-friendly accommodations in the city. The property contains 50 box rooms with separate rooms for women. The rooms also come with personal lockers. Each floor is adorned with a different color. There is a rooftop in the hostel where guests can relax.

Traditional pared-back rooms Fullrich Residence

Located on a residential road in Bangkok, Fullrich Residence is 18 kilometers from Don Mueang International Airport and eight kilometers from Chatuchak Weekend Market and Queen Sirikit Park. The hotel has a modern facade with traditional, pared-back rooms that feature sofas, mini-fridges, and balconies. The hotel also has an a la carte restaurant-cum-bar, and an outdoor pool. Car parking is free here.

Luxury facilities The Bangkok Cha Cha Suite

Located 30 kilometers from Suvarnabhumi Airport, seven kilometers from the JJ Green Night Market, and eight kilometers from Chatuchak Park, The Bangkok Cha Cha Suite offers luxury facilities at an affordable price. The hotel has a business center, a meeting room, a spa, a rooftop swimming pool, and a fitness room. The property houses two different dining areas offering Thai and international cuisine.

Industrial decor Revolution Asoke

Located in Bangkok's Phrom Phong district, Revolution Asoke is surrounded by eateries and bars, making it a popular option among tourists. The hostel features industrial decor and is 11 minutes walking distance from Terminal 21 Bangkok mall and Sukhumvit metro station. The hostel has mixed-gender and female-only dorm rooms with a book exchange bar and two cafe-cum-bars.

Modern decor Livotel Hotel Hua Mak

Located in Bangkapi, the hotel is just a few steps from the main road and offers easy access to some stunning landmarks like Hua Mark Indoor Stadium, and Tawanna Shopping Mall among others. The hotel has comfortable rooms with modern decor. You can enjoy a buffet or Asian breakfast here. The hotel also has an outdoor swimming pool and a fitness center.