5 most beautiful islands in Asia

Written by Lahari Basu Jun 13, 2022, 07:31 pm 2 min read

Do you dream of holidays on the beach sipping on a cool drink laying on the sand? Beach lovers have a reputation for scouting out the best seashores all over the world. To make your search easier, we have created a list of the five most loved islands in Asia. Now, when we say islands, you must know there's more than beaches here.

#1 Macleod Island, Myanmar

Macleod Island is a private island located in the Mergui Archipelago. Visitors can reach here from both Myanmar and Ranong in Thailand. Macleod Island has private cruise facilities and is the very first Asian private cruise resort destination. Guests may communicate with native tribes, and enjoy the beautiful scenery of the tropical mangrove forests. You can also go diving, snorkeling, sea kayaking, and trekking.

#2 Bohol, Indonesia

Bohol is well known for coral reefs and the unusual geological formations called the Chocolate Hills. About 1,200 symmetrical mounds near Carmen town turn brown during the dry season. Set against the green backdrop, they resemble chocolates. Bohol is also home to the world's smallest primate tarsiers. Other than diving and snorkeling, you can also go dolphin watching and whale watching here.

#3 Havelock Island, India

Havelock Island, now known as Swaraj Island, is one of the largest within the Andaman Islands. About 30km from Port Blair, Havelock Island is known for its pristine white-sand beaches, coral reefs, and perfect scuba diving spots. The most visited island in Andaman, Havelock has three beloved beaches: Radhanagar, Kalapathar, and Elephant beach. It has a host of activities like hiking, fishing, and diving.

#4 Palawan Island, The Philippines

Palawan Island is famous for white-sand beaches, coral reefs, and amazing limestone rock formations. This is a beach lover's dreamland with year-round sunshine and several virgin beaches all over the island. Puerto Princesa Subterranean River National Park is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It's one of the most complex cave systems in the world, with eight kilometers of underground rivers.

#5 Raja Ampat, Indonesia

Also known as Four Kings, Raja Ampat is a group of islands in West Papua, Indonesia. These islands are a haven for diving aficionados since they have some of the world's best diving spots. This archipelago is home to 75% of known coral species. The forest-covered islands have beautiful and pristine beaches. You can visit the ancient rock paintings and caves on Misool Island.